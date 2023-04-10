iHeartRadio
Child dies in hospital after suffering serious injury in St. Come-Liniere, Que.


Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A toddler died Monday after sustaining serious accidental injuries.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) confirmed Monday afternoon the death of the child, who was under five years of age and found seriously injured at around 10:30 a.m. in a residence. Police were called to a residence in Saint-Côme-Linière, Beauce south of Quebec City, around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning to assist paramedics.

It was there that they found a child with serious self-inflicted injuries, which appeared to be accidental.

"The nature of the injuries and the circumstances in which the event took place are not public," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Claude Doiron, "as they are part of the police investigation."

The SQ is not speculating on the cause of the child's death, as the police investigation is still in its early stages.

 An SQ investigator and a technician from the forensic identification service have gone to the residence to analyze the scene and better understand the circumstances that led to the child's fatal injuries.

The coroner's office has been notified of the situation and will conduct its own investigation in parallel with the police investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 10, 2023.

