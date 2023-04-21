iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Child gives transport minister orange cone, asks to improve Quebec road safety


image.jpg

Quebec children called on Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault to improve road safety around schools on Friday.

Just before a debate in the national assembly on this issue, young Alexis Tremblay gave the minister a small orange cone he had made, on which he had drawn roads and characters.

At the news conference, children who had been invited by the opposition parties even testified about the dangers of walking to school.

The Liberal Party (PLQ), Quebec Solidaire (QS) and the Parti Québécois (PQ) are all calling for changes to the Highway Safety Code, but especially for rapid development around schools to slow down traffic, projections, pavements, etc.

During the debate in the legislature, Guilbault said that the government set up a program for municipalities that finances up to 50 per cent of eligible expenses for improvements around schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 21, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*