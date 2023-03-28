iHeartRadio
Child labour: Quebec tables bill regulating minimum age, hours per week


image.jpg

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet tabled Bill 19 on Tuesday, limiting the work provided by children in the labour market.

The bill takes up the flagship recommendation of the Labour and Workforce Advisory Committee (CCTM) to set the general age to allow children to enter the workforce at 14.

If the bill is passed, 11-, 12- or 13-year-olds will no longer be able to work, with some exceptions.

The legislation will also prohibit teens between the ages of 14 and 16 from working more than 17 hours per week (including weekends) during the school year, starting Sept. 1.

From Monday to Friday, the maximum workload for kids will be ten hours. Those two restrictions will not apply during holidays and spring break.

Excluded from the bill from the outset are paper carriers, babysitters, day camp counsellors and children who help with homework or tutoring, among others.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 28, 2023

