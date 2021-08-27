iHeartRadio
Child seriously injured in Chaudiere-Appalaches after being struck by reversing car in driveway

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A child was fighting for his life Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on 6th road in Saint-Zacharie, Que., about 136 kilometres south of Quebec City. 

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a vehicle that was backing into the driveway of a residence hit a boy of about 10 years old.

The child was seriously injured and was transported to a hospital.

The driver was also taken to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

