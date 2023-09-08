Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada

Health Canada has issued a recall for SUBEA Easybreath children’s snorkel masks due to a malfunction or loss of one of the valves that leads to the inability to breathe.

According to the notice issued on Friday, the two masks have been recalled: Easybreath Jr. Mask Street Art and Light Blue, were sold between April 2019 to July 2023.

The health agency says the lack of relevant information could result in serious injury, drowning and death.

The company who sells the products, Decathlon, says close to 23,000 snorkel masks have been sold in Canada.

The company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of Aug. 14, according to the recall notice.

Health Canada is urging consumers to stop using the masks and contact the nearest sales outlet for the latest version of the instruction manual or check online.

Before use, check the functionality of the mask using guidelines from Decathlon, said Health Canada.

Customers can also contact Decathlon customer service for any related questions.