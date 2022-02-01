Chinese artist celebrates culture with symbolic snow sculptures

Following the massive snowstorm that hit parts of Ontario and Quebec earlier this month, one man is taking advantage of the cold by transforming his front yard into an art gallery.

Shufeng Zhang is celebrating Chinese culture with a series of snow sculptures carved by hand, all on display in front of his home in Kirkland, Que. At the centre of attention is a three-metre-tall sculpture of Guan Yu, an ancient Chinese military general.

“He represents loyalty and righteousness, so I made him,” Zhang told CTV National News. “I hope he can bless everyone during the pandemic.”

Originally from Beijing, Zhang is not a professional sculptor, though he has a background in Chinese painting. Zhang decided to give the new medium a try when he arrived in Quebec last winter.

“I build the blocks together and then I cut them with my tools,” Zhang said. “My tools [are] just household tools.”

With sculptures that include a tiger and guardian lions, Zhang said there is special meaning behind each piece of work. His sculptures have become a local attraction for nearby residents, helping to lift spirits amid the dreary weather.

“[It’s] a nice feeling that hopefully the snow is going away,” said one resident passing by.

The display also remains intact for Lunar New Year, with the Chinese festival scheduled to begin on Feb. 1.