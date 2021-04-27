CHOM 97.7 radio team feeling sunny with 'Here Comes the Sun' sing-a-long

Last year, the team over at CHOM 97.7 sang about standing their ground. Now, the gang is choosing to look at the very bright side.

A year after the radio station's DJs, engineers, producers and other staffers collaborated on a version of Tom Petty's anthem 'I Won't Back Down,' they've released a new cover. With spring having sprung, they've teamed up to put out a take on George Harrison's 'Here Comes the Sun.'

The song was selected not just its good vibes, but because of the special place it holds in CHOM history.

“We received really positive feedback from the audience (for the Tom Petty cover), and a ton of encouragement to make another video. 'Here Comes The Sun' was the first song played on CHOM 52 years ago so we thought it would be fitting to follow up with that,” said Program Director Mathew Wood. “The timing feels a little more appropriate. With hope building around vaccines, and summer on the horizon, we wanted to share this with our listeners. If they can be entertained, or even distracted during a curfew it will have been worth it.”

You can watch Bilal Butt, Terry DiMonte, Jason Rockman and the rest of the gang belt out the 'Here Comes the Sun' in the video above.