CHOM's annual anti-drinking and driving show proves your booze tolerance may surprise you

If you're headed to a holiday party this weekend, the Montreal police wants to remind you not to drink and drive.

On Friday morning, officers headed over to the CHOM 97.7 FM studios for its annual anti-drinking and driving show.

CTV Montreal's own Christine Long took part, imbibing on some wine and taking breathalyzer tests along the way.

Christine and entertainment reporter Richard 'Bugs' Burnett acted as test subject to see how much – or how little – alcohol it would take to get them over the legal driving limit. And it was all on live radio.

They started drinking at 6:30 a.m., with one drink every hour and then a breathalyzer test.

Christine drank white wine and blew a 0.05 on her very first breath test – with only one drink she was just under the legal driving limit of 0.08.

After her second drink, she was over the limit and unable to drive. That was all it took.

Over the holidays, there will be an increased police presence on the road, as well as several roadblocks to weed out impaired drivers.

Every year between 2012 and 2016, an average of 110 people died in the province, and 260 were injured because of drinking and driving.

"I think the public can't be more educated than they are right now. I think there's the whole aspect of drugs since marijuana became legal, I think that's where we have to go forth and make sure people understand, but for drunk driving, I don't understand how someone today could think that they could drink and drive," said Montreal police Chief Insp. Natalia Shuster.

New laws

It's important to note that there are new laws regarding impaired driving that came into force in November.

Anyone convicted of a DUI twice in 10 years will have a breathalyzer installed in their vehicle and will have to blow every time they start their car.