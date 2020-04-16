CHOM team rouses with cover of Tom Petty's 'Won't Back Down'

The team at CHOM 97.7 put together a rallying cry for Montrealers and they did it using the words and music of Tom Petty.

On-air talent including Jason Rockman, Bilal Butt, Terry Dimonte and many others contributed their vocal and instrumental talents to a version of Petty's iconic anthem 'Won't Back Down.'

Watch their performance above.

