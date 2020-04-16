iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

CHOM team rouses with cover of Tom Petty's 'Won't Back Down'

image.jpg

The team at CHOM 97.7 put together a rallying cry for Montrealers and they did it using the words and music of Tom Petty.

On-air talent including Jason Rockman, Bilal Butt, Terry Dimonte and many others contributed their vocal and instrumental talents to a version of Petty's iconic anthem 'Won't Back Down.'

Watch their performance above. 

ON THE BRIGHTER SIDE

CTVNews.ca is introducing a new series of uplifting stories as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share your tips for stories that provide “a bright side” of a dark time by emailing us at dotcom@ctv.ca.

Please include your full name, city, and a phone number or email where we can reachyou.

Contact us:

Email us by clicking here.

YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo Newstalk 1010

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   Unsuscribe:
Typo or error
Typo or error