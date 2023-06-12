Christine Labrie joins the race to become Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson

Sherbrooke MNA Christine Labrie has entered the race to become the next co-spokesperson for Québec solidaire (QS).

The politician hopes to succeed Manon Massé and rally Quebecers around a "common project."

Labrie made the announcement at a press conference in Sherbrooke Monday morning.

The QS critic for social services and mental health wants to promote "the social project of Québec solidaire."

"The voice I want to bring to politics is one of unity. I want us to take the time to listen to each other, to come together around a common project," she said in an interview.

The QS MNAs for Taschereau, Étienne Grandmont, and Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, were also present at the announcement supporting Labrie.

Labrie says she sees a divided society in the province.

"What I'm noticing right now in Quebec is that there are a lot of social fractures, a lot of people who don't feel listened to, who feel left out," she says, adding that she would like "to make sure we weave our social net properly so that it doesn't slip through anyone's fingers."

The MNA, who was QS education critic from March 2019 to August 2022, wants to prioritize this issue if elected co-spokesperson.

"I've been working on this issue for several years. It's at the heart of my political commitment," she said. "A society that promotes equal opportunity starts with education."

Labrie is also the QS critic for seniors, highlighting her "concern for inclusion" that "crosses all generations" by focusing on issues that affect seniors.

She believes this is a segment of the population often left out.

"The wish of many seniors is to continue to live, to grow old, in their own community. Where they grew up, where they have lived their lives, where they are involved."

This goal is difficult to achieve because of the lack of home care, transportation and adapted housing for seniors, according to Labrie.

"Often they find themselves uprooted from their community, in towers with almost only seniors. That's not necessarily their primary aspiration."

Labrie says she was inspired by Manon Massé, who announced last month that she was stepping down as QS co-spokesperson (but will remain an MNA).

"Manon has managed to remain very authentic, despite the attempts of many to fit her into a mold or distance her from politics. I find that very inspiring," Labrie said.

THREE CANDIDATES CONFIRMED

The new QS co-spokesperson will be elected at the party's national convention in November. The party's other co-spokesperson is Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, MNA for Gouin.

Last week, Émilise Lessard-Therrien, former MNA for Rouyn-Noranda-Témiscamingue, confirmed her candidacy.

A few weeks ago, Mercier MNA Ruba Ghazal also announced she was entering the race.

Christine Labrie was a history lecturer at the Université de Sherbrooke and a doctoral student in women's studies at the University of Ottawa when she was elected MNA in 2018. The mother of three also holds a master's degree in history.

Labrie was elected for a second term in 2022.

She has participated in the study of 11 bills, and introduced a bill to combat sexual violence in schools in 2021.

She was also the QS parliamentary leader from August 2021 to August 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 12, 2023.