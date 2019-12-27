Christmas day killing was third similar murder-suicide in three months, police suspect

A woman shot on Christmas day was killed by her partner, who then died by suicide, police suspect, in what is ostensibly the third similar such case in Montreal inside of three months.

Montreal police believe Yvan Almodovar, 60, shot Astrid Declerck, 48, inside a Sherbrooke St. home on the morning of Dec. 25. The couple was in the middle of a divorce and were fighting. Officers are interviewing family members in an attempt to understand what happened, a Montreal police spokesperson said.

The killing echoes two recent incidents: in October, a mother found the bodies of her two children and their father inside a Tetreaultville home. Police believe the father killed his children and died by suicide as revenge against the children's mother. The couple were in the early stages of a breakup.

In December, a mother and two children died inside a Pointe-aux-Trembles home. Her partner had died by suicide the day before police found their bodies. In 2018, he had been charged with assault with a weapon but had signed a peace bond, prompting prosecutors to drop the charges. The deal mandated that he stay away from his partner.

Every year in Quebec, about a dozen women are killed in domestic violence cases.

-----

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, here are some available resources:

SOS violence conjugale (1-800-363-9010)

Your neighbourhood CLSC (Info-santé: 811)

Crime Victim Assistance Centre (1-866-532-2822)

Assistance aux femmes (514-270-8291)

Shield of Athena (514-274-8117 or 1-877-274-8117)

Find the nearest shelter at Women's Shelters Canada

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

-----

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available:

Suicide Action Montreal (1-866-277-3553)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.