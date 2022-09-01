iHeartRadio
Christophe Normand released by Montreal Alouettes amid child luring allegations

image.jpg

The Montreal Alouettes have released Christophe Normand following allegations of child luring.

This comes after the Canadian Football League (CFL) club suspended the fullback pending the outcome of a police investigation.

Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges -- one of luring a child under 18 and one of luring a child potentially under the age of 16.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on Aug. 9 and pertain to a single victim.

The 30-year-old, who worked as a teacher during the off-season, was arrested after Quebec provincial police searched his home on Aug. 19.

He appeared in court in Granby and was released with conditions.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau notes there is no evidence proving that Normand met the alleged victim after he attempted to lure her.

"There would have been no other events where the victim and the accused would have been together except at school last year," she said.

According to the Montreal Alouettes' website, Normand started teaching social studies at Monseigneur-Euclide-Theberge High School, his alma mater in Marieville, two years ago.

Police are asking possible victims or anyone who may have information to contact them.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.

