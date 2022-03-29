iHeartRadio
Chunk of Ville-Marie tunnel falls, strikes vehicle

Traffic heading into the Ville-Marie Tunnel following the first snow fall of 2019. SOURCE Daniel J. Rowe

The transportation ministry said no one was injured after a tile fell from the Ville-Marie tunnel Tuesday afternoon and struck a vehicle.

The tile hovering over the traffic lanes struck the vehicle at around 12:30 p.m.

Two of the three eastbound lanes of traffic were closed to motorists but were quickly reopened by 2 p.m. after crews removed the tile.

"Since the safety of road users is the department's priority, an engineer will assess the structure. If further work is required, the department will take the necessary measures," a transportation ministry spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

The driver whose car was struck can seek compensation by filing a claim on the ministry's website, the spokesperson said.

