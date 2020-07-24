Cigarette butts in Montreal flower pots have caused 125 fires, $1.2M in damage this year

What may seem like an innocent, routine move by smokers is actually causing millions of dollars in damage in Montreal.

Since January, more than 125 fires have been recorded in the area due to cigarette butts that have been put out in planters and flower pots – a hefty increase from last year, when just 50 fires were recorded. The cost of damages has also significantly increased, totalling at an estimated $1.2 million this year compared to just $35,050 in 2019, the Montreal fire department said.

“It’s important to be careful this time of year, when Montrealers are more frequently enjoying their balcony or patio because of the pandemic,” the fire department said in a statement.

The department says materials used in soil like sod or peat moss are flammable.

“Please note that four or five hours may pass between the time when a cigarette is put out and the first flame appears, which can then spread to a patio, a balcony, or even your home,” the fire department said.

It is recommended to use a sheltered ashtray, or even a jar of water or wet sand.

