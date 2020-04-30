Cinema owners push for June reopening of Quebec movie theatres

Members of Quebec's cultural and arts scenes are working on a plan to reopen movie theatres, believing cinemas could be revived as soon as June.

The Quebec Cinema Relaunch Committee is comprised of a dozen notable members of the cultural community and is working with the Quebec Association of Cinema Owners to promote their strategy.

In a statement issued Thursday, the committee said their plan relies on a three-pronged approach, including hygiene, programming and promotion.

The reopening plan will be “validated with public health authorities and adjusted if necessary,” they said.

“When the first measures were announced, before cinemas were completely closed, we were able to operate with a capacity of 50 per cent in our facilities and everything was going very well,” said Quebec Corporation of Cinemas president Eric Bouchard. “We can therefore assure the public that we will be ready to reopen our doors and that everyone's health will remain our priority.”

The group said they wish to spotlight Quebec-made films, especially since the number of available movies will be limited due to the postponement of many big-name titles.

“More than ever, collaboration between government and all the actors of the cinema ecosystem in Quebec is essential to ensure that we get through the unprecedented crisis we are experiencing,” said Quebec Association of Cinema Owners president Denis Hurtubise.