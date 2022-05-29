iHeartRadio
Cinemas Guzzo CEO concerned French-language law will exacerbate labour shortage

image.jpg

Cinemas Guzzo CEO Vince Guzzo is happy to see things beginning to return to normal as moviegoers return to screen the latest blockbusters and indie flicks.

He said though theatres are able to weather the labour shortage storm more or less, in his restaurants, "it's a total disaster."

"People are poaching everybody's employees back and forth, but there's also huge shortages," he said.

Guzzo is concerned that Quebec's Bill-96 and the strengthening of French-language rules will further exacerbate the issue.

"I think it might actually increase the shortage of people actually want to come to province and work," he said.

-- Watch Guzzo's full interview with CTV News anchor Caroline Van Vlaardingen above. 

