Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve vaccination site accepting 'walk-in' vaccine appointments Sunday

The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve "Pit Stop" vaccination centre is accepting walk-in appointments Sunday until 4 p.m.

Anyone 12 years or older is welcome to the drive-through site to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while those 60 or older who received their first dose before April 19 are welcome to get a second Pfizer dose.

The Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix would have been held this weekend at the race track, and to make the site more festive, organizers have arranged for 30 Ferraris to be parked on site.

"A great opportunity to get vaccinated while admiring these beautiful Italian cars!" the news release for the event reads.

It is the last day the race track vaccination site will be open, and it closes at 4 p.m. 

