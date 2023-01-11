iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Citizen groups demand Quebec road safety strategy in response to pedestrian deaths


image.jpg

Citizen groups are demanding the Quebec government implement a road safety strategy to better protect pedestrians.

At a Wednesday morning press conference in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough, the organizations Piétons Québec, CAA-Québec and Vivre en ville denounced the "inertia" of the provincial government, calling for measures to protect the safety of pedestrians after the death toll increased last year.

LISTEN ON CJAD 800 RADIO: City councillor Sophie Mauzerolle on Projet Montreal's "Safe Routes to School" program
 

According to a 2022 report from the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), 39 pedestrians were killed from January to September, an increase of 14.7 per cent compared to 2021.

Sandrine Cabana-Degani, executive director of Piétons Québec, stressed that road safety is a "national issue" and that a culture change must occur without delay.

She recalled that in 2018, Quebec committed to adopting a strategy based on the Vision Zero approach, but that it was still overdue.

The Vision Zero approach, first adopted by Sweden in 1997, is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries. Dozens of cities worldwide have implemented this philosophy into their practices, including New York, Vancouver, London and Canberra.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 11, 2023.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*