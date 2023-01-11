Citizen groups demand Quebec road safety strategy in response to pedestrian deaths

Citizen groups are demanding the Quebec government implement a road safety strategy to better protect pedestrians.

At a Wednesday morning press conference in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough, the organizations Piétons Québec, CAA-Québec and Vivre en ville denounced the "inertia" of the provincial government, calling for measures to protect the safety of pedestrians after the death toll increased last year.



According to a 2022 report from the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), 39 pedestrians were killed from January to September, an increase of 14.7 per cent compared to 2021.

Sandrine Cabana-Degani, executive director of Piétons Québec, stressed that road safety is a "national issue" and that a culture change must occur without delay.

She recalled that in 2018, Quebec committed to adopting a strategy based on the Vision Zero approach, but that it was still overdue.

The Vision Zero approach, first adopted by Sweden in 1997, is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries. Dozens of cities worldwide have implemented this philosophy into their practices, including New York, Vancouver, London and Canberra.

