City of Montreal announces highest tax increase since 2010

Valerie Plante's administration at the City of Montreal released its 2023 budget Tuesday, and it will be the largest tax increase since 2010.

Residential property taxes collected by the city centre will go up an average of 4.1 per cent, in 2023.

The tax increase varies by borough and property valuation, with Ile-Bizard residents seeing the largest increase at 6 per cent, Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is second with 5.7 per cent and Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is third with 5.4 per cent. The Ville-Marie borough seeing the smallest increase -- far below the others -- at 1.7 per cent, with montreal North and Saint-Leonard at 3.2 and 3.3 per cent, respectively.



Here's the breakdown by borough:





The increase in taxes is meant to make up the $300 million increased spending, which rose from $6.46 billion to $6.76 billion.



The Montreal police force will see its budget expand by $63.2 million, for a total of $787.1 million in 2021. Most of that money is a result a five-year funding plan granted by the Quebec government to increase police presence in the city.



Here's how the municipal money is being spent:





There will also be a 2.9 per cent increase in taxes on commercial properties. It was 1.5 per cent in 2022.

Montreal's opposition Ensemble Montreal raised concerns about cost overruns on several projects in the city earlier this month.

The mayor and her executive committee chair Dominique Ollivier made the budget public at 11 a.m.

With files from CTV News reporter Matt Gilmour.

More to come.