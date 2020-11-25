City of Montreal antes up $10M as Quebec funds dry up for downtown restaurants, other businesses

The money from the Quebec government to help restaurants, bars and other businesses in downtown Montreal struggling with the economic impact of COVID-19 has already dried up, forcing the city to ante up and pick up the slack for now.

Mayor Valerie Plante said it's only the fund for downtown Montreal merchants that's dried up.

"It's because downtown Montreal has been very, very hard hit," said Plante at this morning's executive committee meeting.

Since there's been a lot of demand from downtown Montreal businesses, all the money had been given out as the second COVID wave hit.

Merchants have been getting letters saying their request for aid went through but the money will only come in January.

Plante said waiting a few weeks for some is just too late. So the city will ante up $10M to cover the requests while they wait for the government to send more money.

Pending approval from city council in mid-December, the cheques should arrive before Christmas.

Plante said there's still money left in other boroughs so merchants there should apply for help.