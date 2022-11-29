City of Montreal announces highest tax increase since 2010

Valerie Plante's administration at the City of Montreal released its 2023 budget Tuesday, and it will be the largest tax increase since 2010.

Residential property taxes collected by the city centre will go up an average of 4.1 per cent, in 2023.

The tax increase varies by borough and property valuation, with Ile-Bizard residents seeing the largest increase at 6 per cent and the Ville-Marie borough seeing the smallest, at 1.7 per cent.



Here's the breakdown by borough:





The increase in taxes is meant to make up the $300 million increased spending, which rose from $6.46 billion to $6.76 billion.



Here's how that money is being spent:





There will also be a 2.9 per cent increase on commercial properties.

Montreal's opposition Ensemble Montreal raised concerns about cost overruns on several projects in the city earlier this month.

The mayor and her executive committee chair Dominique Ollivier made the budget public at 11 a.m.

With files from CTV News reporter Matt Gilmour.

More to come.