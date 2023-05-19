City of Montreal has filled 111,000 potholes so far in 2023

Some drivers might not believe it, but city crews have already filled more than 110,000 potholes in Montreal so far this year.

By comparison, 96,800 potholes were filled in all of 2022, according to a news release from the city.

The city has conducted six operations to fill the roads with mechanized pothole plugging machines since January with an investment of $2.5 million.

The 111,000 potholes filled is considerably less compared to the years 2017 to 2019, when they fixed an average of 176,000 potholes. Figures from 2020 and 2021 — 116,000 and 60,000, respectively — are considerably less due to the pandemic.

About 30 per cent of the roads are in "bad shape," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin Friday, which is why the city invested $880 million over 10 years, starting this year, to fix Montreal's arterial roads.

An example of the work that has been done so far with the invesment is the repair done to Sainte-Catherine Street between Morgan Avenue and Viau Street, Sabourin said.

Residents can report potholes when they see them by calling 311 or by using the city's smartphone apps for iOS and Android devices.

Another third-party tool launched last June also lets people report potholes across the city and find out when they've been fixed.

