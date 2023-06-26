iHeartRadio
30°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

City of Montreal reopens outdoor activities but cautions that air quality still 'not optimal'


image.jpg

The City of Montreal has announced that all its cultural and sports activities are back on regular schedules as of noon on Monday, based on the most recent public health recommendations.

A number of services were temporarily closed on Sunday due to poor air quality after intense smog from forest fires further north in the province blanketed the city.

Swimming and wading pools are now available again to help people beat the heat.

There is a cautionary note however –in a press release the city said the air quality remains "less than optimal" and they urge people to stay indoors as much as possible and to keep abreast of any updated public health news.

Municipal day camp operators are being urged to continue to favour indoor activities for the time being.

Two weather alerts are in effect in Montreal first thing Monday morning, as the city's air quality remains poor.

Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its smog warning for Montreal and the surrounding area and also issued a special weather statement for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

With files from CTV's Daniel Rowe

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*