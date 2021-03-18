City of Montreal spending millions to revitalize downtown this summer

Montreal plans to do the seemingly impossible and revitalize its downtown this summer, but it will have to resign itself to the fact that not all office-tower workers will be there.

Mayor Valerie Plante, surrounded by leaders of organizations from the economic, tourism and cultural sectors, presented a plan on Thursday to revitalize the downtown area, involving investments of more than $33 million from the city, the province and Montreal's Chamber of Commerce.

The goal is to make the urban space attractive by opening expanded terraces, making certain roads more pedestrian-friendly, and providing entertainment and shows, at least in the venues that will be able to reopen as of March 26.

Among the initiatives, $3 million is earmarked for festivals and circus arts to support the creation of new formats adapted to the public health situation. Another $3 million will go to amenities and "animation" type activities, to welcome people.

Businesses, particularly bars and restaurants, will have access to $4 million to support their reopening, and the city is reducing the cost of a patio permit to a nominal $50, while promising flexibility for larger patios.

Free on-street parking on Friday nights and weekends will be extended until Labour Day in the hopes of attracting out-of-towners.

But revitalizing downtown will be hard to do without the presence of workers who fill the office towers during the day. Chamber of Commerce President Michel Leblanc admits that the task will be difficult as most employers plan to return to downtown in September, some later on.

A plan to secure the buildings, such as elevators and common areas, is being developed with the public health department. This is to address not only the common areas, but the layout of the offices themselves, including work spaces and even outdoor work spaces.

Leblanc suggested, however, that office work is on the way back. He said several companies have discovered the limitations of telecommuting, particularly in terms of productivity and integrating new employees. He also believes that there is an opportunity to attract new players, particularly small businesses and emerging companies.

A sum of $2 million has been set aside specifically to support the installation of emerging businesses in the downtown area.

Another $2 million has been set aside for the revitalization of Chinatown. This district, which is home to 150 businesses, has suffered greatly in the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2021.