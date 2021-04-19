City to investigate violent altercation between Black woman, transit security and police

Montreal city officials are launching an investigation into a violent altercation between several police and metro officers and a Black woman in the Jean-Talon metro this weekend.

A video of the incident from Saturday evening was shared widely on Twitter. It shows a woman screaming repeatedly as she's pinned down by what appear to be at least two metro police officers and then a Montreal police officer.

Comment sommes nous sensés se sentir en sécurité ? pic.twitter.com/UuO7UTcMav

People who know the woman involved say that she was hospitalized afterwards. A friend of hers told CTV that she can't speak publicly about the incident since they don't yet have her permission to talk to media.

In a statement, Montreal's transit agency said that the bystander video "does not depict the event in its entirety" and doesn't show the events that led up to the physical struggle.

The woman was physically restrained after she fare-dodged and then wouldn't identify herself, the agency wrote.

After a "discussion" lasting several minutes, she "fled, remaining uncooperative," the STM wrote.

"Our inspectors pursued the individual and intervened physically to restrain them," it said.

The woman "actively resisted" and then, during the struggle, "bit the inspectors several times, causing injuries that required emergency care," the agency wrote.

Montreal police are pressing charges of assault causing bodily harm against her, said the STM.

Bystanders said the incident happened around 3:30 on Saturday and wrote online that the woman was punched in the head and put in an attempted chokehold. On Sunday, some friends of hers organized a letter-writing campaign to City Hall asking for an investigation.

On Monday around noon, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wrote that the investigation will happen.

"Several people shared an intervention by STM agents that took place this weekend," she wrote, in French, on Twiter.

"These are disturbing images, and an investigation begins today to shed light on what happened."

Plusieurs personnes ont partagé une intervention d'agents de la STM qui a eu lieu ce week-end. Il s'agit d'images troublantes, et une enquête commence aujourd'hui pour faire la lumière sur ce qui s'est passé. #polmtl

The STM said that an internal investigation has also been launched "to analyze all aspects of this incident, particularly the use of force," which it said was always the case "in this type of intervention," though the agency didn't specify exactly what that meant.

Transit police are asked to use the same use-of-force standards as the majority of Canadian police forces, the STM said. That model "stipulates that the force applied must be proportional to the degree of resistance and aggression of the individual."

They added that in this case, the woman's resistance was aggressive in that she "bit our employees hard enough to draw blood, notably refusing to release [her] bite."

This is a developing story that will be updated.