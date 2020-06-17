City unveils $22 million COVID-19 recovery plan for Montreal's economy

by Selena Ross, CTV Montreal

The City of Montreal wants to speed up its extension of two metro lines and renovate two large former hospitals into mixed-use housing as part of a blueprint for economic recovery.

There are 20 components to the $22 million municipal plan, which was released Wednesday in a 74-page document and in a press conference.

Other measures include decontaminating land in the city’s east end and creating a registry of all of Montreal's vacant lots, trying to ensure they’re used as quickly as possible, including for pop-up stores.

“The cities that have recovered best from past crises are ones that took advantage of the recovery period to become more resilient,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante at the press conference.

The city, needing to concentrate its limited funds, picked projects and sectors that it believed would have long-term spinoff effects, “support the rest of the economy,” and help achieve "ecological transition," Plante said.

The mayor mentioned the term “circular economy” several times—an economic model that encourages spaces and resources to be used and reused, allowing little waste.

The plan was developed in coordination with 21 working groups that each focused on one key economic sector, Plante said.

The city also had an expert advisory group with many of Montreal’s business leaders, including the CEO of the Port Authority, executives from two major banks and from the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

Metro extensions, infrastructure on Plante's wish list

Some of the ideas not new but are simply being sped up from previous plans, including the metro extensions. Many of the infrastructure projects also rely on the cooperation and funding of the province and federal government, with Plante saying negotiations are underway.

The metro plan would extend the orange line to the northwest, ending at Bois-Franc. The blue line would go further east, with the last stop not at St-Michel but Anjou.

The city also wants to add platform doors on the orange line, the plan says.

To carry out these upgrades, the provincial and federal governments would need to agree to accelerate regulatory approvals and to commit to funding. The province already indicated its intention to speed up the blue line extension in a plan earlier this month, the city noted.

Two large heritage buildings will be renovated into mixed-use modern buildings, including low-cost housing: the former Mercy Hospital in Cartierville and the Institut des Sourdes-Muettes, a landmark with a dramatic façade near the corner of Berri and Roy streets.

The contracting process will start now, city officials say, and work on the buildings should begin in 2021.

Decontaminating east end land a priority

Half the money is already in place, meanwhile, for the decontamination of land in Montreal’s east end, Plante said. It will cost $200 million to decontaminate areas east of Pie-IX—a previously announced plan—and the city already has $100 million, most of which came from the province.

Municipal officials are currently talking to the federal government about the rest of the amount.

“We wanted to accelerate the decontamination… to make sure that these lands will be ready to welcome business projects for the east end of Montreal,” Plante said.

The city also expects that there will be an increase in vacant lots around the city, but right now it has no way to track them. The new plan will create a registry of all these spots and try to find creative ways to use them.

“We're going to favour temporary occupation,” she said.

“We're going to use them for cultural projects, or community organizations, or experimentations as well, you know, like pop-up stores, for example.”

The registry “is useful for us to really understand the phenomenon, but also very useful for businesses that are looking for [lots],” she said.

'Dignified jobs'

Other parts of the plan focus on connecting existing businesses with services needed. The city will offer funding, for example, if local major companies begin contracting with tech startups, hoping long-term “meshing” begins, Plante said.

“With a financial incentive, perhaps we can convince the bigger businesses to do businesses with the little startups,” she said.

The city also created a special pot of funding, $2 million, for social enterprise organizations that fulfill a social purpose while doing business.

After number-crunching it was clear, Plante said, that these groups have a survival rate higher than traditional businesses “because they are anchored in the community.”

The city is going to make a point of trying to match up these businesses with long-term problems the city has been trying to solve. For example, Plante said, Tuesday’s city council meeting awarded a contract to a company that provides “dignified jobs” to people with disabilities to work in a recycling plant doing “residual matter treatment” in Lachine.

“That’s a good example: we had a problem, and we had a social economy that could help, and we brought them together,” said Plante.