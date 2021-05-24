iHeartRadio
Clandestine Longueuil gym raided by police; one arrested

A file photo of a Longueuil police cruiser.

A raid on a clandestine gym in Longueuil resulted in the arrest of one person, according to police.

In a statement, the Longueuil police department said they interrupted a gathering of 60 people at noon on Monday in front of an underground gym being illegally run on Kimber Blvd.

Police said a man had issued an invitation to others to join him at the gym via social media.

According to police, the gym was barricated last week but the 49-year-old suspect removed the barricade and entered the premise. The Longueuil resident was arrested and will be charged with obstruction and harm.

Police said the gathering was broken up peacefully.  

