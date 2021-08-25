Class action settlement available to Quebecers

It is not a lot of money, but hey, $20 is $20.

Quebecers are eligible to sign up for a class action lawsuit against several electronics giants who allegedly conspired to fix prices for Lithium Ion Batteries.

The LIBs are rechargeable batteries used in electronic devices (laptops, tablets, MP3 players, handheld video game consoles, cellphones, GPS).

Settlements totalling $21.3 million were approved by courts in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec.

You can sign up for a part of the settlement, $20, without proof of purchase. Anything over $20 and you will need to supply the required proof of purchase.

You can sign up here.