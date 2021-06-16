iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Class action suit against CHSLD with dozens of COVID-19 deaths gets green light

image.jpg

A Quebec judge granted permission on Wednesday for a class action lawsuit to proceed against a CHSLD that became infamous for being home to dozens of COVID-19-related deaths.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of residents who lived at the Vigi Mont-Royal during the months of April and May 2020.

According to the lawsuit, every resident of the CHSLD contracted COVID-19, as did at least 125 employees. In total, 68 people died of the virus.

Should the lawsuit succeed, there are several tiers of payouts, with resident being eligible for $20,000. Children of residents could be eligible for $2,500 and grandchildren would be eligible for $500.

Residents who survived the outbreak would receive an additional $30,000, while partners who lost a spouse would receive $100,000.

Caregivers would receive $5,000.

Also on Wednesday, an inquiry into the failures of Quebec's CHSLD system during the pandemic heard testimony from nurses working at a Laval facility that was home to over 100 deaths.

An assistant heart nurse at CHSLD Ste-Dorothee said there was a major scarcity of vital resources, with an emergency red zone quarantine area lacking running water. She said there were also no connections for oxygen concentrators for people with respiratory issues.

A separate class action suit has been launched against the Laval facility.  

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error