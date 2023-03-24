Class action suit filed against Ticketmaster and so-called 'official platinum' seats

A Quebec man is asking the court for permission to bring a class action against Ticketmaster, alleging that the American ticketing company intentionally misled customers to make more money.

In the motion for authorization, filed in Superior Court in Laval, the Montreal firm LPC Avocats points out that the representative of the potential class action purchased two 'official platinum' tickets last week, at $789.54 each, for a July 14 Drake show at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

But the day after that purchase, a second Drake concert was announced for Montreal and Ticketmaster was selling the same seats for $427.06 each, LPC argues in the motion to bring a class action.

The motion alleges that Ticketmaster advertised its 'official platinum' tickets as 'among the best seats' in the amphitheatre. However, the plaintiff states that these seats were actually in the upper bleachers of the Bell Centre.

In the motion for leave to appeal, the lawyers are seeking a refund of the difference in price to all persons in Canada who purchased an 'official platinum' ticket on Ticketmaster's website or mobile app, plus $300 in damages.

They also seek an injunction from the court to prevent Ticketmaster from using the 'official ticket' label to sell seats.

The allegations in the motion have not been tested in court, and the Quebec Superior Court has not yet decided whether it will give the green light to the class action.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 24, 2023