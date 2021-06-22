Cleanup underway in Quebec town after EF2 tornado left one man dead

A Quebec town just north of Montreal is cleaning up today after a tornado tore through the community Monday afternoon.

A man died after taking shelter in his shed in Mascouche, Que., while two other people were injured when the tornado touched down.

Environment Canada says a thunderstorm cell around 3:45 p.m. generated a tornado in a residential neighbourhood, causing injuries and destruction.

Meteorologists who surveyed the damage Monday evening say their preliminary findings suggest the tornado's maximum wind speeds clocked in between 180 kilometres per hour and 200 km/h, consistent with an EF2 tornado.

Mascouche Mayor Guillaume Tremblay said late Monday the city was caught off guard by the twister, but its emergency response plan was quickly put into action and worked well.

He said he began receiving calls about a tornado around the same time meteorologists spotted it.

"We often have violent thunderstorm watches in our city, but from that to talking about a tornado, I think no one knew that this would happen," Tremblay said.

A spokesperson for the town says nearly 100 buildings were damaged.

The weather agency said in a summary published Tuesday morning that "houses were damaged, trees were broken and objects thrown over nearly three kilometres.

The Red Cross had said it was preparing to help between 50 and 100 people access food, clothing and temporary shelter. The agency says far fewer people will be requiring assistance going forward.

Environment Canada had issued severe thunderstorm watches for many areas of southern and central Quebec on Monday because of high humidity and high temperatures. The agency says damage reports from other parts of the province are being analyzed.

ELEVEN OF CANADA'S WORST TORNADO EVENT

According to Environment Canada, Canada gets more tornadoes than any other country except the United States. Other high-profile twisters include:

1912: Known as the "Regina Cyclone," Canada's deadliest tornado ripped through six city blocks in Regina, Sask., on June 30, killing at least 28 people, injuring 300 others, and leaving a quarter of the city's population homeless. While it only lasted for a few minutes, it took the city almost 50 years to pay for the damages.

1922: Multiple tornadoes hit southern Manitoba on June 22, killing five people and causing $2 million in damages, equal to nearly $30 million in 2018 dollars.

1946: Canada's third deadliest tornado tore through the Detroit River on June 17, killing 17 people and damaging 400 homes in Windsor, Ont., and the surrounding areas. The twister also demolished over a hundred barns and farm buildings.

1974: A series of deadly tornadoes -- known as the "1974 Super Outbreak" -- struck Ontario and multiple U.S. states between April 3 and 4. Eight people died when a funnel cloud touched down in Windsor, and over 300 died in the 13 affected American states.

1985: Fourteen tornadoes hit multiple Ontario communities on May 31, including Barrie, Grand Valley, Orangeville and Tottenham. Twelve people died, eight of them in Barrie, and hundreds more were injured. The tornadoes also destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 buildings.

1987: Canada's second deadliest tornado struck Edmonton, Alta., on July 31, killing 27 people. Sometimes known as the "Black Friday Tornado," winds reached 400 km/h and hail as large as softballs fell from the sky.

2000: Canada's first killer tornado in 13 years struck Green Acres campground near Red Deer, Alta. on July 14, killing 12 people and injuring 140 more. It was the deadliest tornado in North America that year.

2007: On June 22, the country's first F5 tornado -- the most powerful on the Fujita intensity scale -- slammed Elie, Man., with winds exceeding 420 km/h. No fatalities or serious injuries were reported, though the strong winds severed utility poles, uprooted trees, and reportedly picked up an entire house and carried it a few hundred metres through the air.

2011: A historic Ontario town was devastated after the province saw its strongest tornado since 1996. One person was killed and 40 more were injured after an F3 tornado hit Goderich on Aug. 21.

2018: Six tornadoes swept across the Ottawa area and through the neighbouring Quebec region on Sept. 21, levelling homes and knocking out power grids along their way. No one was killed but dozens of homes were destroyed.

2020: Two teens were killed on Aug. 7 when a tornado touched down on a highway near Virden, Man., and tossed their vehicle into a field. Environment Canada classified the tornado as an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with estimated wind speeds of 260 km/h.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.