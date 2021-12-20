Clic Sante difficulties as COVID-19 booster appointments open for 65 and up

People trying to log onto the Clic Santé website, which allows Quebecers to make an appointment to get vaccinated against COVID-19, experienced some difficulties Monday morning.

Quebecers aged 65 and up are now eligible to book their third vaccine dose against the virus, joining people who previously received AstraZeneca or Covishield, as well as those who are immunocompromised, on dialysis, live with chronic disease or pregnant.

WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Quebec health minister gives COVID-19 update

Children between the ages of five and 11, as well as healthcare workers who are in regular contact with patients, are still being encouraged to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already done so.

Appointments for the flu shot can be made in a pharmacy or health care facility.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 20, 2021.