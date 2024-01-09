Clients of unregistered Montreal acupuncturist should get tested, public health warns

Clients who may have consulted Dashdorj Bayasgalan, also known as Dr. Ba, for acupuncture-like treatments are advised to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

Montreal Public Health opened an investigation after a report from the Quebec Order of Acupuncturists (OAQ).

The individual was offering treatments without being a member of the OAQ, which represents a risk for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

Bayasgalan was based in the Côte-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

According to Montreal Public Health, his clients may have been exposed to potentially contaminated acupuncture needles, suction cups or syringes.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 9, 2024.