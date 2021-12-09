Climate crisis and just transition: Quebec calls for job study

Quebec hopes to quantify the impact of climate change on jobs, with the Legault government unanimously passing a motion Thursday on the "just transition."

The issue has been a major focus of the Parti Québécois (PQ), who say thousands of jobs could be threatened in the long term by the abandonment of fossil fuels in Quebec; the PQ wants to ensure that no one is left behind.

The Assembly is asking the government to “produce a prospective study of the impacts of climate change on employment” and to identify “sources of funding for the just transition,” reads the motion presented by Environment Minister Benoit Charette.

The PQ environment critic, Sylvain Gaudreault, had already pointed out that Quebec is behind in terms of just transition, and that even Alberta has put more measures in place in this area.

He suggested taking up to $1 billion a year from the Generations Fund to help workers in the trucking, petrochemicals, cement and aluminum industries.

A motion is a resolution of the House (the legislature) that does not bind the government (the executive). It expresses a wish of the National Assembly, but not an order.

—This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Dec. 9, 2021.