Cloistered nuns take their turn to be vaccinated 'so that the pandemic will finally end'

COVID-19 has not crossed the threshold of the Carmelite monastery in Montreal, where cloistered nuns still live.

Even though the nuns rarely leave the convent, they were vaccinated against the virus on Friday.

To protect themselves, but also because the vaccine, for them, is a gesture of solidarity with the Montreal community of which they are a part.

The nuns rolled up their sleeves so that the pandemic finally stops. Here is a rare glimpse inside the walls of the Carmel.

On Friday, Sister Marie-Monique was waiting in front of the solid wood door of the more than 100-year-old convent, located in the heart of the city.

Dressed in the brown dress and black veil of the Carmelites, she enthusiastically ushered in the mobile vaccination team from Montreal Public Health.

That day, the large blonde wooden parlour was converted into a waiting room for the 11 nuns who were about to receive their second dose of vaccine.

While the community has not reported any cases of COVID-19, the pandemic has still had an impact on the Carmelite nuns' prayer life, although to a lesser extent than for other Quebecers, they agree.

"COVID-19 or not, we are usually in confinement," said one of them with a laugh.

"We didn't have a curfew," added Sister Solange, mischievous behind her face cover.

She explained that the monastery's garden is located within its gray stone walls and that they were able to walk around without breaking the rules of Public Health.

But they were deprived, like many others, of visits from their families and those Montrealers they typically welcome in their chapel. The pandemic forced its closure for a second time on Oct. 16.

"Even though our life is reclusive, and we are recluses, we miss it and they miss it too," said Sister Denise softly of the parishioners who came to join them for prayer or to meditate.

"What disturbs us most," she added, "is the news we read, the phone calls we receive from people who are suffering, including those who have loved ones who have died alone. It hurts us. We carry it with us."

The pandemic also "shows us the powerlessness of the world," she said.

Sister Louise receives her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic in the Carmelite monastery in Montreal, on Friday, May 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Sister Marie agrees.

"We are not to be pitied," she said. "But we think of others, we know that many people suffer, including the elderly who live alone in a residence."

They consider themselves lucky to be in community during this difficult period.

"We have often given thanks for that," said Sister Mary.

The internet has also allowed them to continue certain activities. For example, the possibility of following the Eucharist on the web.

So has the Internet come to Carmel?

"We are of our time, you know," laughs one of them. "We listened to Mr. Legault's press conferences too."

"Sometimes," said her neighbor. "The internet has also allowed the Carmelites to follow live masses from the Montreal archdiocese, but also from as far away as Rome and Lourdes. They were also able to take retreats with other Quebec Carmelites."

VACCINATION AT CARMEL

"The Montreal South-Central health and social services centre's mobile vaccination teams visited all the religious communities, as well as CHSLDs and private seniors' residences (RPAs)," said Marie-Pierre Bielle, project manager and coordinator at the Direction Soutien à l'autonomie des personnes âgées (SAPA).

"Given their average age, Carmelites are among the most vulnerable populations," says Bielle. "The youngest is 61 years old and the oldest has already seen 96 years of life, including the last 70 in the monastery."

Are they afraid of the vaccine?

"No," said the ten nuns without hesitation. "We can't wait!"

Like many others since December, Sister Marie-Monique rolled up her sleeve on Friday, in a small room adjoining the visiting room. The needle came close to her arm and she began to shout to make the vaccination team laugh. She herself is a former nurse.

The needle goes in and out smoothly under the experienced hands of her vaccinator: "like butter," Sister Marie-Monique laughs before putting back on her belt with a pager on it.

"Instead of ringing bells all the time for prayer or for the bursar (administration of the community's affairs)," she explains.

"Even if we are cloistered, even if we have less contact with the outside world, it is important to do our duty as citizens," said Sister Marie-Monique.

A duty of humanity, she adds.

"Because I say to myself: we all have to be vaccinated if we want the pandemic to stop. So it's time to think about my neighbour, (and) the elderly."

It's a question of respect for others, she said.

Cloistered nuns wait for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Carmelite monastery in Montreal, on Friday, May 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

They have medical appointments outside the convent and sometimes doctors and other therapists come to treat them directly at the Carmel.

Having come for the first dose, she insisted on returning for the second: "their generosity, the aura around these nuns is incredible," said Bielle after packing up her bags and vaccination cases.

The sisters waited on wooden chairs in the visiting room of the parlour for the mandatory 15 minutes of supervision after the injection to pass, chatting happily.

"We're not always silent, you know!" one says.

"COVID-19 has worried some because if one nun had been infected, all the others would have followed, given their proximity," said another.

They were very grateful to public health for coming to their "home" for them.

The operation went smoothly, with two vaccinators at a time, under the energetic direction of Sister Marie-Monique who did not want to waste their time.

Now, the Carmelite nuns also want to "return to normal" and welcome Montrealers back to their delicate neo-Gothic chapel.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 22, 2021.