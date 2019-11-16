CN conductors' union gives 72-hour strike notice as talks continue

Canadian National Railways' conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have given strike notice. ahead of this Tuesday's deadline.

The union, which represents 3,200 workers, provided 72-hour notice on Saturday morning, with contract negotiations continuing over the weekend.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference warned in October that it was prepared to launch job action after more than six months of unsuccessful discussions. A strike could start at 12:01am on November 19 now that the notice has been provided.

The company says its offer to enter into binding arbitration was declined by the union. The workers, who are mostly located in major urban centres across Canada, have been without a contract since July 23rd.

Notice of the empending job action comes less than a day after CN Railways announced its intention to eliminate 1,600 positions across the country. That's roughly 7% of CN's 24,000 employees.