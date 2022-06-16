iHeartRadio
CN employees threaten to strike starting Saturday

image.jpg

Some 750 Canadian National Railway (CN) employees are threatening to walk off the job beginning on Saturday.

The company announced Wednesday evening that it received a 72-hour strike notice from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), which represents about 750 employees in Canada.

CN says these employees intend to strike on June 18 at 11 a.m., despite its insistence that it has negotiated in good faith with the union.

The company says it has offered to resolve numerous issues, such as wages and benefits, through binding arbitration.

"CN remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached without a strike," the statement adds.

If an agreement is not reached by Saturday, Canadian National notes it believes it will be able to "safely continue normal operations for as long as necessary."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 16, 2022. 

