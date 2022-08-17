Coalition Avenir Quebec promises new health agency as election nears

The Coalition Avenir Québec is promising to create a new health agency "to coordinate the operations of the system" and make the network "more efficient and more humane."

Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé announced the election commitment Wednesday morning in Quebec City.

"We have all seen the failures of our health-care system during the pandemic. Everyone agrees that we need to change the way things work in health and social services," said Dubé.

The new agency, Santé Québec, will have the mandate to coordinate the operations of the health system, while the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) will focus on its role in planning, guiding, measuring performance and budgeting the network.

To illustrate how this new agency could allow for the decentralization and "de-bureaucratization" of the system, Dubé gave the example of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

"The MSSS, in collaboration with public health and the Comité d'immunisation du Québec (CIQ), provided clinical guidance for the vaccination. Within the network, a separate team was responsible and accountable for operations. This contributed to the success of the patient experience of Quebecers during their vaccination against COVID-19," he said.

He made it clear that "the idea is not to embark on a major structural reform that will disrupt everything on the ground."

Dubé indicated that the creation of this new agency was inspired by the health and social services renewed governance report, which was unveiled last June by Deputy Minister of Health Dominique Savoie.

Savoie, who had been mandated by the government to conduct a diagnostic of the health network, proposed the creation of a "neutral, fully accountable, highly operational entity, focused on results and user satisfaction."

According to the minister, the new agency will allow the CEOs of the CIUSSS and CISSS to have "the legitimacy to act according to the realities specific to each region and institution."

Allowing the CEOs of the various regions to have more autonomy is also an element of Savoie's report.

"If Quebecers put their trust in us on October 3, we will table a bill as soon as parliament resumes. This will allow us to hear from everyone and adjust as needed," said the health minister.

During the news conference, Dubé was accompanied by Lionel Carmant, Minister of Health and Social Services, Shirley Dorismond, MNA for Marie-Victorin, Marilyne Picard, MNA for Soulanges, and candidates for the next elections Sonia Bélanger and Samuel Gatien.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 17, 2022.