Cocaine bust nets suspects allegedly supplying Hells Angels from Montreal and Monteregie

People allegedly linked to drug trafficking by the Hells Angels were arrested early Thursday in Montreal as well as in Sainte-Julie, Brossard and Granby, in the Montérégie region.

Police from the National Organized Crime Enforcement Squad (NOCES) are targeting an undetermined number of individuals suspected of belonging to drug rings run by, or linked to, organized crime.

Quebec provincial police say that these suspects will appear in court by videoconference in their respective regions.

Police say that several waves of searches conducted during the investigation have led to the seizure of significant quantities of drugs and other evidence related to the illegal activities carried out by these networks.

The investigation has shown overall that the people involved belong to a Montreal-based consortium responsible for supplying cocaine to drug sales networks belonging to the Hells Angels across Quebec.

Thursday's operation is linked to the March 15 arrest of Vincent Boulanger, a member of the Montreal Hells Angels, who is suspected of acting as a sponsor for this group.

Montreal's National Organized Crime Enforcement Squad is comprised of officers from the Surete du Quebec, Montreal police, Laval police, Longueuil police, Ontario Provincial Police and members of the Canada Border Services Agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 21, 2022.