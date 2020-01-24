Cocaine, meth, cash seized in five police raids southwest of Montreal
Provincial police officers aided by the K-9 squad and South Shore police units conducted a series of raids Thursday and seized cocaine, hundreds of drug tablets, including meth, and over $12,000 in cash.
The Surete du Quebec reported that investigators from the Monteregie organized crime division assisted by Rouissllon Police and police from the MRC des Jardins de Napierville investigation division conducted five searches in Lacolle, Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville, Saint-Constant and La Prarie as a result of an investigation launched months ago into drug trafficking.
Three apartments, a house and car were searched, and police said they found the following:
- Around 240 grams of cocaine
- Over 380 tablets similar to methamphetamine
- More than 40 prescription drug tablets
- Over $12,400
- Scales and other drug trafficking equipment
- An SUV
- A pontoon boat
- Ammo cartridges
SQ spokesperson Ingrid Asselin said suspects were apprehended during the raid but no one has been arrested or charged yet. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may take place tomorrow.
The five searches were conducted at the following locations:
- Apartment on rue de l'Église Nord, Lacolle
- Residence in Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville
- Apartment and car on rue Saint-Roch, Saint-Constant
- Apartment on rue Saint-Henri, La Prairie
Latest Audio
-
-
Who doesn’t love fresh crispy pizza? And there's a new food hall in town with some heavy hitters!
Carl Sexton, co-founder of Pizza Bros & Patrick Dogniaux, his business partner joins Montreal Eats to talk about how the Pizza Bros are making a mark in a competitive food market and Alexandre Besnard, founder of A5 hospitality & behind Le Cathcart is here to talk about a delicious new food hall in town!
-
The Car Show - January 25, 2020
Lisa Christensen takes your calls from the final weekend of the Montreal Auto Show!