Coderre flip-flops on 8 p.m. alcohol ban in Montreal parks proposal

image.jpg

Former mayor Denis Coderre was in the hotseat Friday as he faced questions on his controversial proposal to ban the consumption of alcohol in public parks after 8 p.m. in Montreal.

After touting the idea on Wednesday, Mayor Valerie Plante accused him of being disconnected from the ordinary Montrealers, many of whom rely on parks and green spaces as their only places to relax during the pandemic.

-- To hear the full story, click on CTV journalist Caroline Van Vlaardingen's television report above.

 

