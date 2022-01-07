iHeartRadio
Cold snap on the way for Montreal, with high of -19 forecast for Tuesday

The relatively mild winter weather Montreal has seen for the last few days is coming to an end, and soon: Saturday's high is expected to be -12 degrees Celsius and will drop further as the week goes on.

Sunday will see a brief blip of flurries as the temperature rises above freezing. But on Monday, Environment Canada predicts it will dip back down to a high of -12.

That will be followed by the week's low, on Tuesday, as the high reaches only -19, with sun.

Even Friday night, Environment Canada warns the public to be careful, as the temperature will reach -28 overnight and bring a risk of frostbite.

The average high for this time of year is -5.6 degrees and the average low is -14.6.

