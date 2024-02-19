Coldest night of the month expected Monday night in Montreal

After a frigid day across southwestern Quebec, Montrealers are bracing for their coldest night in almost a month Monday night.

The daytime high in Montreal on Monday was -9 C, five degrees below average, making it the coldest day of the month so far. Brisk westerly winds, with gusts up to 40 km/h, made it feel more like -17 or -18.

On Monday night, the temperature in Montreal is expected to drop to -16 C, which is 3 degrees below average.

The overnight low would be the coldest night of February so far, and one of the coldest of the winter season. The coldest reading of the season so far was -17.4 C on January 20.

The colder air will be short-lived.

While the daytime high on Tuesday is still expected to be below average, the mercury will continue to climb into Wednesday.

Daytime highs beginning Wednesday will be above average and even above the freezing mark. Thursday night temperatures are also expected to stay above freezing. The city will see a rain-snow mix to end the week, and then temperatures will drop again into the weekend.

The next round of cold air will also be brief as daytime highs bounce back above the freezing mark by Sunday.