iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Cole Caufield back on ice at Habs camp; Xhekaj under contract

Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield skates during the first day of on ice training camp Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Brossard, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Forward Cole Caufield was back on the ice with his Montreal Canadiens teammates Monday morning.

Caufield suffered an upper-body injury during warm-ups for the Habs' intrasquad game on Sept. 26. He missed the final week of activities.

The 20-year-old American returned to the right side of the lineup with Tyler Toffoli and Nick Suzuki. Brendan Gallagher was relegated to the right of Joel Armia and Jake Evans.

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault, who was claimed from the Florida Panthers on Saturday, took part in his first practice with the Habs.

The Habs awarded a three-season rookie contract to defenceman Arber Xhekaj, who was invited to the rookie camp and then to the main camp.

The deal will pay Xhekaj $750,000 U.S. in the NHL in 2021-22 and 2022-23, and $775,000 in 2023-24, while it will pay him $70,000 in the American Hockey League.

Xhekaj was also cut from training camp and will report to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL.

A 20-year-old from Hamilton, Xhekaj played 51 games in 2019-20 with the Rangers, collecting six goals and 11 assists while serving 88 penalty minutes. The six-foot, three-inch, 204-pound defenceman did not play in 2020-21, following the cancellation of the OHL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 4, 2021.

 

 

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error