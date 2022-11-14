College in Laval pauses classes, holds healing day after shooting and lockdown

After students and staff were on lockdown for hours Friday night following a shooting in a nearby park, Montmorency College in Laval, Que. will be holding a wellness day in lieu of learning.

The college announced on its site that no classes will be held on Monday and that a program to promote calm and healing will be held in its stead.

Staff from the health and social services centre's mental health department will be on hand, as will experts in prevention and intervention to answer questions and provide resources to those traumatized by Friday's extended events.



"We didn't want students to come back on Monday like nothing happened," said Marie-Eve Dupuis Roussil, the college's student affairs director. "We wanted to create a space to talk about it."

On that night, four people were injured, including one with alleged ties to the street gang The Flamehead Boys, in a shooting in a green space near the college.

None of the injuries was life-threatening.

Shortly after the shooting, students and staff were put on lockdown until late in the evening.



Yanis Ouhib said he saw the victim inside the school.

"It looked like she was holding a compress to stop the bleeding," he said. "So I started asking people, what's going on? And they told me she was shot and I said 'Oh my God, no.'"

Following the events, the college installed measures to support those affected by the shooting and its aftermath, and the services continued to be offered this week.

Students or staff can meet with a counsellor without an appointment at the learning assistance centre in the school.



Ouhib said he's thankful it wasn't worse, adding that speaking about it is helpful.

"We were met by people who asked us how we were doing," he said. "It was really nice. I feel a lot better today."

The school is also reminding students and staff of the following resources: