iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Collision in Saguenay kills 1, seriously injures 3

Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

One person is dead and three others are seriously injured after a collision between three vehicles, including a tanker truck, in Saguenay.

According to Saguenay police, a vehicle stopped in front of a commercial building on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard, near Sainte-Famille Road, at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of another vehicle following it lost control and veered off course, hitting a truck that was driving in the opposite direction.

Police say they do not have reason to believe criminal behaviour was a factor in the incident.

Officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have been called in to assist Saguenay police investigators reconstruct the scene.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 3, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*