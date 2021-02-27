iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Combat sports associations fighting to re-open after March break

image.jpg

Quebec athletes who take part in combat sports have taken a big hit during the pandemic, and now they're arguing that the time has come to allow them to throw punches once more.

Six different sports associations for contact sports have called on the Quebec government to lift restrictions that have forced them to put a halt to activities during the pandemic. The associations represent athletes in boxing, judo, karate, kick-boxing, wrestling and taekwondo.

A date of March 22 was presented as when they wish to re-open, saying that would be long enough after March break is over to see if there has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Representatives said they want to resume sparring, training in bubbles and competitive events as soon as possible, and that they have protocols that would allow them to do so safely.

They pointed to public health data showing only 44 cases of the virus have been linked to all sports activities since September. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error