iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Come a little closer: Quebecers will only have to keep one metre apart as of Monday

People wear face masks as they line up for a COVID-19 vaccine shot at an outdoor clinic in Montreal, Saturday, July 10 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughe

As of Monday, the physical distance required between two people from different households will be reduced to one metre, even indoors.

However, the new rule does not apply in places where people are engaged in physical activity or singing.

The maximum number of customers in a retail business will also be lifted.

Sports venues with bleacher seating will be able to accommodate 50 spectators indoors, or 100 spectators outdoors.

In all venues that accommodate an audience, spectators will be required to keep one empty seat between them.

The Fairness, Health and Safety Standards Commission is planning on releasing materials on the new workplace health guidelines by Monday.

The Ministry of Health said the relaxation of health measures is possible because of "the favourable epidemiological situation" and "the vaccination coverage which continues to be more and more important."

Wearing a mask still remains mandatory in public places.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 11, 2021. 

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error