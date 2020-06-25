Comedian Guy Nantel officially joins Parti Quebecois leadership race

Guy Nantel says he is now officially a candidate for the Parti Québécois leadership race.

In a post on his Facebook page this week, the 51-year-old comedian said he’s collected 2,500 signatures on his nomination sheet.

Nantel's humour has been about sociopolitics for a long time and he has never hidden the fact that he’s a sovereignist.

Jonquière MNA Sylvain Gaudreault, former leadership contestant Paul Saint-Pierre-Plamondon and historian Frédéric Bastien have officially announced their candidacies already.

The PQ leadership race was launched late last year but was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic since rallies weren't allowed.

The party has been without a leader since Jean-François Lisée resigned on general election night on October 1, 2018, when the party suffered a historic defeat.

Matane MNA Pascal Bérubé stepped in as the party’s interim leader.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2020.