'Comedy fans have an insatiable appetite': Just For Laughs festival will start on-schedule for summer 2021

The Just For Laughs international comedy festival will arrive on-schedule this summer.

The 39th annual festival will run from July 15-31, 2021.

The company says festival passports and tickets from 2019 are still valid for the upcoming events.

“Now more than ever, comedy fans have an insatiable appetite,” read a Wednesday morning release from the Montreal comedy company.

The summer lineup will be announced in coming months, as the festival "determine[s] the scope and nature of the live and online performances."

Meanwhile, tickets and details for applications to comedy conference ComedyPRO and short film festival Eat My Shorts are already available.

“Fans and industry can rest assured that their favourite stand-up performances, star-studded in conversations, powerful and poignant keynote speeches will all be included in the mix,” read the release.

ComedyPRO passes are on sale on the company website, and short film submissions are open until May 21.

The company is also looking for pitches to its Beyond the Box: Playing it Short competition in collaboration with Schitt’s Creek producers Project 10. Half hour and full hour content pitches are also requested as part of the From Set to Screen event.